Saban Forum 2017 - A keynote conversation with Jared Kushner

Streamed live on Dec 3, 2017

Saban Forum 2017: “America First” and the Middle East



The Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings will host its 14th annual Saban Forum, titled “‘America First’ and the Middle East.” The 2017 Saban Forum will feature a video message from Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel, and conversations with Ayelet Shaked, Israeli minister of justice, John R. Allen, Brookings president, several U.S. senators and other current and former Israeli and American officials. Much of the Forum proceedings are off the record, but some key events will be webcast on the Brookings website.



As the American administration nears its first anniversary, we are witnessing an approach that is new and different. “America First” naturally raises questions among allies and partners abroad about the scope and depth of U.S. involvement in world affairs. Allies are reassessing their own policies in the face of an America with dramatically different priorities. The Forum’s discussions and webcast sessions will focus on the U.S.-Israel relationship, the future of the Middle East, and much more.



Join the conversation on Twitter using #Saban17



Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



Follow Brookings on social media!

Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/Brookings

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Instagram: http://www.Instagram.com/brookingsinst

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/com/company/t...