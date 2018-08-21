🇨🇩 Ebola in the DRC: Death toll rises in second outbreak | Al Jazeera English

Published on Aug 21, 2018

The number of deaths from a new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues to rise.



Since it was declared in the northern Kivu province 3 weeks ago, 55 people have died of the virus and 69 people are confirmed to be infected.



It is the tenth time Ebola has struck the DRC since 1976. It has had twice as many outbreaks as any other country.



Vaccines are providing new hope, with education filling in where medicine cannot.



Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis reports.



- Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

- Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

- Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

- Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/