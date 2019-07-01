BRICK LANE (Admiralty)

LIVE IN HONG KONG 11: Protesters Break into Govt Building

China Uncensored
811K
12,416 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Streamed live 2 hours ago

After the large peaceful protest today, several hundred protesters rallied at the Legislative Council Offices—and broke in. Join Chris, Matt, and Shelley as they take you as close as they legally can.

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/

THUMBNAIL: Anthony Kwan, Getty Images
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to