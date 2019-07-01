LIVE IN HONG KONG 11: Protesters Break into Govt Building

Streamed live 2 hours ago

After the large peaceful protest today, several hundred protesters rallied at the Legislative Council Offices—and broke in. Join Chris, Matt, and Shelley as they take you as close as they legally can.



THUMBNAIL: Anthony Kwan, Getty Images

