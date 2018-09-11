Skinshape-Life & Love

Published on Sep 11, 2018

BUY FULL ALBUM:https://skinshape.bandcamp.com/album/...
If you wish for a track to be removed, please let me know so i can remove it from our feed immediately:https://www.facebook.com/MUSICRC1324/

0:00 Take My Time
3:02 Inside (feat. Aaron Taylor)
8:04 Don't Call My Name
12:13 Shyma
16:02 Penny In A Well
18:13 Fountayne

Written, Recorded and Produced by Will Dorey at the Arch Studio, London, and in his bedroom. www.facebook.com/skinshapemusic

*except : String Arrangements Written and Recorded by Jon Moody at his studio.

Lyrics & Vocals on 'Inside' Written by Aaron (Paul) Taylor

Musicians : Dan Hale / Ivan Kormanak - Drums
Bryony Moody - Cello / Tobie Tripp - Violin
Aaron (Paul) Taylor - Vocals on track 'inside'

All others Instruments & Vocals Performed by Will Dorey
Mixed by Will Dorey.

Mastered by Frank Merritt at The Carvery carverycuts.com

Cover Design by FLX flx7.wordpress.com
https://dloaw.lnk.to/skinshape

