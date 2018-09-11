Skinshape-Life & Love

Watch Queue
BUY FULL ALBUM:https://skinshape.bandcamp.com/album/...
DADAMON 99
0:00 Take My Time
3:02 Inside (feat. Aaron Taylor)
8:04 Don't Call My Name
12:13 Shyma
16:02 Penny In A Well
18:13 Fountayne
Written, Recorded and Produced by Will Dorey at the Arch Studio, London, and in his bedroom. www.facebook.com/skinshapemusic
*except : String Arrangements Written and Recorded by Jon Moody at his studio.
Lyrics & Vocals on 'Inside' Written by Aaron (Paul) Taylor
Musicians : Dan Hale / Ivan Kormanak - Drums
Bryony Moody - Cello / Tobie Tripp - Violin
Aaron (Paul) Taylor - Vocals on track 'inside'
All others Instruments & Vocals Performed by Will Dorey
____________________________________________
Mixed by Will Dorey.
Mastered by Frank Merritt at The Carvery carverycuts.com
Cover Design by FLX flx7.wordpress.com
https://dloaw.lnk.to/skinshape
