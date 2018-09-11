Skinshape-Life & Love

Published on Sep 11, 2018

BUY FULL ALBUM:https://skinshape.bandcamp.com/album/...

If you wish for a track to be removed, please let me know so i can remove it from our feed immediately:https://www.facebook.com/MUSICRC1324/



DADAMON 99

0:00 Take My Time

3:02 Inside (feat. Aaron Taylor)

8:04 Don't Call My Name

12:13 Shyma

16:02 Penny In A Well

18:13 Fountayne



Written, Recorded and Produced by Will Dorey at the Arch Studio, London, and in his bedroom. www.facebook.com/skinshapemusic



*except : String Arrangements Written and Recorded by Jon Moody at his studio.



Lyrics & Vocals on 'Inside' Written by Aaron (Paul) Taylor



Musicians : Dan Hale / Ivan Kormanak - Drums

Bryony Moody - Cello / Tobie Tripp - Violin

Aaron (Paul) Taylor - Vocals on track 'inside'



All others Instruments & Vocals Performed by Will Dorey

____________________________________________



Mixed by Will Dorey.



Mastered by Frank Merritt at The Carvery carverycuts.com



Cover Design by FLX flx7.wordpress.com

https://dloaw.lnk.to/skinshape