Rice Noodles with Chili Lime Dipping Sauce (柠檬撒)

Published on Jun 18, 2019

A Dai classic from the Yunnan province, Ningmeng Sa! This dish belongs to a category called "Sapie" - basically, rice noodles with topping and dip. This particular version's made with lime, chilis, and a bunch of herbs... but it's far from the only of its kind.



Written recipe'll be up at around the normal time, ~8am EST.



Huge thank you to the Youtuber "cbvivi" for the footage of the Kusa. Realized that a bit of ours was kinda... sub-par so cut in a couple shots of him mixing it up. Check out the whole video here, lots of great stuff (in Chinese):



https://youtu.be/3CY1Uyw8qCc



And check out our Patreon if you'd like to support the project!



http://www.patreon.com/ChineseCooking...



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free

https://soundcloud.com/broke-for-free



ABOUT US

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Tuesday (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shenzhen, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last eleven years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!