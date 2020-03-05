LIVE Boxing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers - Asia/Oceania | Road to Tokyo

Check out all about the Boxing Qualifiers for Tokyo 2020: https://oly.ch/Boxing-Road-to-Tokyo
Watch the best of Olympic Boxing qualification for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and join us for the Quarterfinals in weight classes:
- Women's 57kg,
- Women's 60kg,
- Women's 75kg,
- Men's 57kg,
- Men's 75kg,
- Men's 81kg
- Men's 91kg
Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe
Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com