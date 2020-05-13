Sophie Turner DEBUTS Baby Bump!

Published on May 13, 2020

The news first broke back in February that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were rumored to have been expecting a baby, however, the two never confirmed nor denied the speculations.



But during an afternoon stroll, Joe and Sophie were spotted holding hands and wearing sunglasses and face masks, you know, given the circumstances, but these weren’t the only accessories Sophie seemed to be displaying.



What looks like a growing baby bump seems to be all the proof we needed that she IS, in fact, with child and expecting in just a few short months!







