2016 US Open Table Tennis - Day 4 - Table 3

Streamed live on Dec 17, 2016

2016 US Open Table Tennis Championships

Day 4 - Table 2

Under 2500 Singles, Age Events



9:45 AM: Over 50 Women's Semifinal

10:30 AM: Under 2500 Singles Semifinal

11:15 AM: Over 50 Women's Final

12:00 PM: Under 2500 Singles Final

12:45 PM: U11 Girls Round of 16

1:30 PM: Over 50 Men's Quarterfinal

2:15 PM: U11 Boys Quarterfinal

3:00 PM: Over 40 Doubles Semifinal

3:45 PM: Over 50 Men's Semifinal



Presented by USA Table Tennis

December 13-17, 2016

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

http://www.usatt.org



Team USA: http://www.TeamUSA.org/



Subscribe to Team USA: http://YouTube.com/TeamUSA

Follow Team USA: https://Twitter.com/TeamUSA

Like Team USA: http://Facebook.com/TeamUSA

Add us to your circle on Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+TeamUSA





Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, the United States Olympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. As such, the USOC is responsible for the training, entering and funding of U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, while serving as a steward of the Olympic Movement throughout the country. For more information on the USOC and learn more about our athletes, log on to the official website at www.TeamUSA.org.