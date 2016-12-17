2016 US Open Table Tennis - Day 4 - Table 3

Watch Queue
2016 US Open Table Tennis Championships
Day 4 - Table 2
Under 2500 Singles, Age Events
9:45 AM: Over 50 Women's Semifinal
10:30 AM: Under 2500 Singles Semifinal
11:15 AM: Over 50 Women's Final
12:00 PM: Under 2500 Singles Final
12:45 PM: U11 Girls Round of 16
1:30 PM: Over 50 Men's Quarterfinal
2:15 PM: U11 Boys Quarterfinal
3:00 PM: Over 40 Doubles Semifinal
3:45 PM: Over 50 Men's Semifinal
Presented by USA Table Tennis
December 13-17, 2016
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
http://www.usatt.org
Team USA: http://www.TeamUSA.org/
