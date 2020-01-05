Did Jason DeRulo FALL At The Golden Globes?

Published on Jan 5, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Awards season is in full swing and tonight the stars gathered in Beverly Hills, California for the 77th Golden Globes! And while the night went by in a flash… luckily the viral moments and memes live on the internet forever!



What’s going on everyone I’m Dani Golub and welcome back to Clevver News and HAPPY GOLDEN GLOBES Sunday!



Okay, you know us here at Clevver LIVE for unexpected, viral and meme-able moments and tonight’s award show was no exception! So let’s breakdown all the viral moments from the 77th Golden Globe Awards!



Let’s start with a resurfaced meme of someone falling down the stairs from way back in 2011 at the Cannes Film Festival.



Now, nine years later, this picture is back, but people are claiming it’s Jason Derulo “falling down the steps of the Golden Globes.” And it’s TRENDING on Twitter.



This joke first started in 2015 when someone on the internet randomly decided that this mystery falling man looked like Jason, and tweeted that he fell down the stairs at the Met Gala.



When it first surfaced, Jason himself tweeted that he wasn’t there and he was actually in L.A. at a rehearsal.



Fast-forward to today and people are still making this meme a viral moment, but now it's Golden Globes related, not the Met Gala.



Here’s one tweet from today.



One person shared the image and wrote quote, “Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the Golden Globes!!!”



And the meme-able replies started flowing in.



One person shared a zoomed in version of the pic and said quote, “The staff were extremely concerned.”



And another wrote quote, “That’s one way to get Cats some promo.”



But again, this isn’t real. It isn’t Jason. And it isn’t from today. But it’s gone viral nonetheless.



Another moment that’s been buzzing on Twitter is some weird audio glitch that happened on the red carpet.



And in case you missed that, basically Guiliana said Jennifer Anniston but was standing with Kirsten Dunst. Seemed like a weird cut, but fans definitely noticed.



One person tweeted about the moment and wrote quote, “Awkward audio issue with Giuliana Rancic, Jennifer Aniston, and Kirsten Dunst! #goldenglobes2020”



And another said quote, “Did @GiulianaRancic just call Kirsten Dunst Jennifer Aniston?? #GoldenGlobes”



Seems like it was just a glitch or a mistake, but obviously Twitter is all over it.



Obviously we have to talk about the 5th time host Ricky Gervais’s opening speech.



He didn’t hold back about ANYTHING and honestly the internet couldn’t get enough.



He took a jab at Felicity Huffman, he said that the “Hollywood Foreign Press is Very Very Racist,” and he joked about Leo DiCaprio’s dating preferences.



Like I said, he didn’t hold back.



And fans took to social media to share their favorite moments.



One person tweeted saying quote, “RICKY GERVAIS CALLED OUT LEONARDO DICAPRIO ON LIVE TV BY SAYING “leo attended the once upon a time in hollywood premiere and by the end of it leo’s gf was too old for him” IM SCREAMING”



Another wrote quote, “Happy to see #RickyGervais is just as offensive as in past years. It’s honestly one of the only reasons I still tune in after all these years. #GoldenGlobes”



And another simply said quote, “IF YOU'RE NOT WATCHING RICKY GERVAIS ON THE GOLDEN GLOBES. . . PLEASE DO SO! He is crushing Hollywood, it's fantastic! AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING!!!”



And last but not least, people were a little confused about what was going on with Jennifer Anniston. People realized something was a little bit “off” while presenting!



I personally thought she looked and sounded great because I am an unapologetic Friends fan, but the internet felt otherwise.



One person wrote quote, “Jennifer Aniston looks high on something.”



And another said quote, “Jennifer Anniston is drunk boots! #GoldenGlobes”



But someone else actually had her back and said quote, “No, YOU were getting emotional watching Jennifer Aniston fighting off tears reading Russell Crowe's acceptance speech on the Australia fires.”



So regardless of what was going on with Jenn, Twitter obviously had something to say about it.



But I want to know what you guys think about all these viral moments.



Which trending Golden Globes moment was your favorite? And what other meme-able moments did you catch?



Let me know down in the comments below.



After that, why don’t you dive in to more Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories.



Then click right over here for more Golden Globes coverage. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver, I’m your host Dani Golub and I’ll see you next time.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/danigolub_