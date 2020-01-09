Trump stops neocon drive towards war with Iran

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 428.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss U.S. President Trump's statement signaling an end to military hostilities between the United States and Iran, following, what has been confirmed to be, a symbolic Iranian missile strike on American military targets within Iraq.
#Trump #Iran #Iraq #TheDuran
---------
20% OFF ALL DURAN SHOP MERCH, USE CODE:
DRN20
Help Australia fight the fires.
All Duran Shop Ebook purchases will be donated to Australia's NSW Rural Fire Service:
Epstein, The Cover Up That Can Bring Down The Globalist Elite – PDF ebook
https://drnshop.com/product/epstein-t...
Adam Schiff’s Ukrainegate Circus & The Testimony of Deep State Clowns – PDF ebook
https://drnshop.com/product/adam-schi...
Direct Donation to NSW Rural Fire Service:
https://quickweb.westpac.com.au/Onlin...
***
The Duran - http://theduran.com
THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com
FREE SPEECH:
FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom
JOIN THE COMMUNITY - DURAN VIDEO: http://duranvideo.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/
DONATE: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran
INSTAGRAM: theduran_com
https://instagram.com/theduran_com
AUDIO PODCASTS:
iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666
SOCIAL:
Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
Minds: https://minds.com/theduran
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com
End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...