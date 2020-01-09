Trump stops neocon drive towards war with Iran

Published on Jan 9, 2020

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 428.



The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss U.S. President Trump's statement signaling an end to military hostilities between the United States and Iran, following, what has been confirmed to be, a symbolic Iranian missile strike on American military targets within Iraq.



#Trump #Iran #Iraq #TheDuran

---------

20% OFF ALL DURAN SHOP MERCH, USE CODE:

DRN20



Help Australia fight the fires.



All Duran Shop Ebook purchases will be donated to Australia's NSW Rural Fire Service:



Epstein, The Cover Up That Can Bring Down The Globalist Elite – PDF ebook

https://drnshop.com/product/epstein-t...

Adam Schiff’s Ukrainegate Circus & The Testimony of Deep State Clowns – PDF ebook

https://drnshop.com/product/adam-schi...



Direct Donation to NSW Rural Fire Service:

https://quickweb.westpac.com.au/Onlin...



***

The Duran - http://theduran.com

THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com

FREE SPEECH:

FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom



JOIN THE COMMUNITY - DURAN VIDEO: http://duranvideo.com/

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/



DONATE: https://paypal.me/theduran/10

SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran

PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran



INSTAGRAM: theduran_com

https://instagram.com/theduran_com



AUDIO PODCASTS:

iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...

Soundcloud:

https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666



SOCIAL:

Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran

Minds: https://minds.com/theduran

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com



End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com