Trump stops neocon drive towards war with Iran

Published on Jan 9, 2020

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 428.

The Duran's Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss U.S. President Trump's statement signaling an end to military hostilities between the United States and Iran, following, what has been confirmed to be, a symbolic Iranian missile strike on American military targets within Iraq.

