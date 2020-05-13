Jeffree Star Struggles With Online SCAMMERS Ruining His Giveaways!

Published on May 13, 2020

During these tough times, weekly Cash App giveaways are becoming popular amongst influencers and YouTubers, like Jeffree Star, who are trying to give back to their fans, but unfortunately the giveaways are leaving a trail of scams along the way.



Obviously, it’s a tough time for a lot of people out there and many are really going through it.



And some celebs, like Jeffree Star are doing what they can to help individual fans make ends meet.





