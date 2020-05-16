The Clock Resets | All Around | Ep. 10

Published on May 16, 2020

The tenth episode of the gymnastics show All Around: The Olympics are postponed and sport competitions are put on pause. Angelina, Morgan, and Yile reflect on a new reality in the world of sport and remain determined to chase that Olympic dream.



Follow three of the world’s top gymnasts as they balance life as teenagers with dreams of winning gold at Tokyo 2020: https://oly.ch/AllAround_EN









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com