#TaylorSwift #KimKardashian #PiersMorgan

Taylor Swift Put On 'IDIOT LIST' By TV Host!

Clevver News
4.65M
1,200 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 31, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#TaylorSwift #KimKardashian #PiersMorgan

Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan didn’t hold back in his rant attacking celebrities he thinks should be ashamed of themselves during this global crisis… He went after everyone from Sam Smith to Kim Kardashian, and even Taylor Swift.

What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my at-home Clevver studio and Piers Morgan just went in on a number of celebs for how they have been acting during the coronavirus outbreak.

And seriously he did not hold back, he was slamming all of our faves left and right.

We’re gonna get into all of it, but first click subscribe and hit that bell so you never miss any entertainment news update.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to