Published on Dec 5, 2018

Pre-event favourite American Carolyn Wood almost drowned in the 100m butterfly Swimming final at the Olympic Summer Games 1960 in Rome when she inadvertently swallowed a mouthful of water.



The inside story on the unknown, overlooked, and unforgettable moments from swimming, alpine skiing, and athletics’ iconic 100m final: http://bit.do/OnTheLineENGL









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com