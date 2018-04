Published on Mar 13, 2018

Skid Row is a sprawling tent city in the heart of downtown Los Angeles where you'll find thousands of people sleeping on the streets, diseases, no toilets, no food or water. AJ+'s Dena Takruri goes to ground zero of L.A.'s homelessness crisis to show the dire and shocking conditions residents live under.



