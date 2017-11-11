Brian Laudrup - A Danish football icon

Published on Nov 11, 2017

He’s one of Denmark’s all-time greats. FIFA Football sat down with Brian Laudrup to talk through his career. Can any of the current generation emulate him and qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup?



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:

http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom