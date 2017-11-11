Brian Laudrup - A Danish football icon

FIFATV
1.9M
1,761 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 11, 2017

He’s one of Denmark’s all-time greats. FIFA Football sat down with Brian Laudrup to talk through his career. Can any of the current generation emulate him and qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup?

Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:
http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels
www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
www.twitter.com/fifacom

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to