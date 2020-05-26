South African young entrepreneurs create an essential product that responds to the COVID 19 global p

Published on May 26, 2020

A young group of South African business entrepreneurs came together in a collaborative effort to provide a solution-based product that responds to the global pandemic that is COVID-19. The Thermotizer + is a biodegradable and multi-function sanitizer made from natural enzymes with bacteria-fighting properties that also disinfects surfaces. It is an innovative product which not only sanitizes but provides facial recognition, temperature checking and data collection that can critically benefit organisations such as government departments, private and public companies

