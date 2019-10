Published on Oct 28, 2019

Honours were even as South American champions Argentina and European heavyweights battled out a 0-0 draw in Vitoria. Both sides demonstrated technical and tactical proficiency, but couldn't find the crucial breakthrough, as the points were shared.



