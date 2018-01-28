The Story of the Most Surprising Gold Medal: Steven Bradbury | Olympics on the Record

At the Salt Lake City Olympic Games in 2002, the world saw one of the most surprising gold medals in Olympic history when Australian short track speed skater Steven Bradbury defied the odds in his unlikely gold-medal winning race and became "The last man standing".

