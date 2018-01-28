The Story of the Most Surprising Gold Medal: Steven Bradbury | Olympics on the Record

Published on Jan 28, 2018

At the Salt Lake City Olympic Games in 2002, the world saw one of the most surprising gold medals in Olympic history when Australian short track speed skater Steven Bradbury defied the odds in his unlikely gold-medal winning race and became "The last man standing".



Find more about the stories behind Record breaking moments in "The Olympics on the Record series": http://bit.do/EN-OTR



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com