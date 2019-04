Published on Apr 16, 2019

France triumphed in a fantastic finale at the inaugural FIFA eNations Cup™ 2019 in London to be named the top national team on the planet. The European side – consisting of 'Maestro' and 'DaXe' – defeated South American giants Argentina in the showpiece decider to cap a pulsating tournament.



