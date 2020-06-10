Karnam Malleswari lifts the bar high for India at Sydney 2000 | Athlete Highlights

Published on Jun 10, 2020

Indian Female Weightlifter Karnam Malleswari has marked a new era for India at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. Lifting 240 KG, Karnam created history by winning India's first Olympic Medal in Weightlifting, becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic Medal ever! She became a national hero and an inspiration to millions of aspiring Indian female athletes - Enjoy watching her highlights!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com