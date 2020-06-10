Karnam Malleswari lifts the bar high for India at Sydney 2000 | Athlete Highlights

Olympic
4.56M
581 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 10, 2020

Indian Female Weightlifter Karnam Malleswari has marked a new era for India at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. Lifting 240 KG, Karnam created history by winning India's first Olympic Medal in Weightlifting, becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic Medal ever! She became a national hero and an inspiration to millions of aspiring Indian female athletes - Enjoy watching her highlights!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to