How China’s Political Warfare Traps Us in the Red Matrix

Published on Jan 15, 2020

When the Cold War ended, the world breathed a collective sigh of relief. And completely forgot about the other massive Communist power threatening the world—the Chinese Communist Party. Through a sophisticated use of what they call political warfare, the Chinese regime has slowly subverted democracies around the world, including the United States and Taiwan. I sat down with Chinese political warfare expert Professor Kerry Gershaneck to learn how we all got trapped in China’s Red Matrix.



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

______________________________

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



______________________________

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

______________________________

© All Rights Reserved.



hong kong current events tsai ing wen