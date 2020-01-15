How China’s Political Warfare Traps Us in the Red Matrix

China Uncensored
Published on Jan 15, 2020

When the Cold War ended, the world breathed a collective sigh of relief. And completely forgot about the other massive Communist power threatening the world—the Chinese Communist Party. Through a sophisticated use of what they call political warfare, the Chinese regime has slowly subverted democracies around the world, including the United States and Taiwan. I sat down with Chinese political warfare expert Professor Kerry Gershaneck to learn how we all got trapped in China’s Red Matrix.

hong kong current events tsai ing wen

