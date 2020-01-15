How China’s Political Warfare Traps Us in the Red Matrix

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 15, 2020
When the Cold War ended, the world breathed a collective sigh of relief. And completely forgot about the other massive Communist power threatening the world—the Chinese Communist Party. Through a sophisticated use of what they call political warfare, the Chinese regime has slowly subverted democracies around the world, including the United States and Taiwan. I sat down with Chinese political warfare expert Professor Kerry Gershaneck to learn how we all got trapped in China’s Red Matrix.