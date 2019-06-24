Talib Kweli And Jemele Hill Speak On LeBron James, Donald Trump & Athlete Rappers I People's Party

Published on Jun 24, 2019

On the latest People's Party, Kweli sits down with sports journalist and former ESPN host Jemele Hill to discuss her role with LeBron James’ “Shut Up And Dribble” documentary, Shaq and Kobe’s rap careers, and unapologetically calling Donald Trump a white supremacist.



Topics covered on this week's episode:



7:34 - Who's the best athlete rapper? Is Shaquille O'Neal the best basketball rapper?



8:50 - Recalling Kobe Bryant's attempt at being a rap star



9:48 - Jemele on narrating the LeBron James Documentary "Shut Up and Dribble"



19:50 - Colin Kaepernick's protest against racial injustice and police brutality and how Donald Trump and the NFL hijacked the conversation to make it about military and patriotism



25:05 - Eminem, Trick Trick, Royce Da 5'9, and Big Sean breaking down barriers for Detroit recognition and helping Jemele's journalism become fearless in the public eye



28:01 - On unapologetically calling Donald Trump a white supremacist



30:05 - Jemele on refusing to have Richard Spencer or Candace Owens as guests on her "Unbothered" podcast



36:10 - Trump's Racial Housing Discrimination lawsuits, The Central Park Five, and the birth of a conspiracy



