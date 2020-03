Published on Mar 16, 2020

The Japanese Junior Figure Skater Yuma Kagiyama won Gold at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne (SUI) with this flawless performance of his Short Program to the Tucker Soundtrack by Joe Johnson. Enjoy watching!



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



