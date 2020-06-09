Addison Rae Addresses Bryce Hall Reconciliation Rumors

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have been hanging out a lot more frequently, which has caused Braddison shippers to question if the two are back on. It doesn’t really take an ‘eagle-eyed’ fan to notice that Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are hanging out again… and the proof is in the TikToks, IG comments and even recent protests.. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5bNl...
Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
More from Clevver News:
Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...
YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...
Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...
For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Follow our hosts!
Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad
#AddisonRae #BryceHall #TikTok
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...