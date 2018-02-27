Intel Officer: Globalists Attempting To Start Massive New World War: MUST LISTEN

Published on Feb 27, 2018

Alex Jones hears from long time listener, military intel officer and Infowars source Zach about the globalist endgame.



Help us spread the word about the liberty movement, we're reaching millions help us reach millions more. Share the free live video feed link with your friends & family: http://www.infowars.com/show



Follow Alex on TWITTER - https://twitter.com/RealAlexJones

Like Alex on FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/AlexanderEme...

Infowars on G+ - https://plus.google.com/+infowars/



:Web:

http://www.infowars.com/

http://www.prisonplanet.com/

http://www.infowars.net/



:Subscribe and share your login with 20 friends:

http://www.prisonplanet.tv

http://www.InfowarsNews.com



Funding the Infowar is more important than ever!

Visit http://infowarsStore.com to get the latest books, documentaries, Infowars swag, survival & preparedness gear & nutritional products Alex Jones and his family trust, while supporting the growth of our expanding media operation.









Sign up for the Infowars daily newsletter to become an 'Underground Insider' & bypass censorship bots of social media plus get exclusive content + coupon codes for our shop! http://www.infowars.com/newsletter





INFOWARS HEALTH - START GETTING HEALTHY BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE - http://www.infowarshealth.com/





The Alex Jones Show ©copyright, Free Speech Systems.LLC 1995 - 2017 All Rights Reserved. May use for fair use and educational purposes



#AlexJones #Infowars