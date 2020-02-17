Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Sweet 16!

Published on Feb 17, 2020

This week Millie Bobby Brown turns 16 years old and let’s face it, she’s already cooler at 16 than most of us will ever be. And there are just so many reasons to love her!



we wanted to be the first to wish Millie Bobby Brown a happy birthday, so we're just a couple days early.



Sorry not sorry, we’re just excited!



It’s her sweet 16! And there are so many reasons why Millie is the sweetest and why we need to celebrate her. To name a few… Stranger things, Florence beauty, UNICEF, her fans!



So, let’s start with how amazing she is to her fans.



Millie always wants to meet her fans and loves going to events like Comic Con every year so she can interact with them.



She told Refinery 29 that quote, “Comic-Con is an incredibly safe environment to meet the people that support you. … I always want to meet my fans. As long as we're in a safe environment and I feel comfortable, then I always want to do that.”



And she really does make time to meet her fans whenever she can.



Back in August, Millie stopped by her Florence by Mills pop up shop in NYC where she met tons of her fans.



After meeting as many fans as she could at the event she took to her IG stories and wrote quote, “wow today was absolutely incredible. im blown away by your support and love. i know i didn’t get a chance to meet each and every one of you, but know that i love you so much.”



And speaking of which, we love Millie for launching her very own makeup line at such a young age.



Talk about a girl boss!



She launched the vegan beauty brand back in August and her Instagram page has already grown to over 1.2 million followers.



And Millie really created this line for her fans!



Her face began to negatively react to some of the products used when getting her makeup done, so she spent the past two years developing the "clean" skincare line that is gentle enough for young skin.



And now she even just launched a special collection completely inspired by her milestone birthday.



She shared the news on Instagram and wrote quote, “it’s finally here. introducing the florence by mills 16 wishes collection, inspired by my upcoming 16th birthday and my 16 wishes for the world ♡.”



Millie went on to say that quote, “As I’m growing up, I’m realizing more about what’s important in life and how simple a kind action can start a chain reaction.”



And we love to see it! Spreading love all while creating makeup we love. Yaaaas Millie!



And we can’t talk about Millie spreading love without talking about the work she’s done as a UNICEF ambassador.



In her role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Millie uses her massive global platform to help raise awareness for issues affecting youth like lack of education, safe places to learn, and the impact of violence, bullying, and poverty.



And we love to see celebs like Millie using their platform and their voice for good.



But we haven’t even talked about why we all know and love Millie in the first place.



STRANGER THINGS! Duh.



We all got to know and love Millie in her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, but what we love most is that Millie isn’t afraid to spill a little tea about the show.



All of us are just DYING to know what happens next and when we are going to get Season 4, and well, Millie recently gave us a little clue.



Last month Millie was doing a little Q&A on her Instagram and a fan asked when they were starting production on season 4.



And Millie flat out revealed that it’s filming soon.



She said quote, “Soon. Early this year for sure and very excited about it!”



So looking at my calendar, it’s early this year right now… so they could be filming season 4 any day and possibly even right now.



And if that’s not enough to get you excited, I don’t know what is.



And for everyone who is concerned about how Millie looks or what she wears as she grows up in the public eye, well she said she’s still learning and growing every day.



She told People Magazine that she feels stronger now than ever while still having a lot to learn.



And we just love to see all of her success as she continues to grow up right before our eyes.



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.



What’s your favorite thing about Millie Bobby Brown? Is there a project of hers you love most?



Let me know down in the comments below, and feel free to leave her some birthday love too!



Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and have a great day.





