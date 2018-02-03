Bring It Home: Ye Jin Kim and Dae Heon Hwang prep for PyeongChang 2018 | Trending Gold 360°

Published on Feb 3, 2018

Pressure is high for the Korean short track teammates Jin Kim and Dae Heon Hwang in the lead up to their country’s first ever Winter Olympic Games. How do they unwind?



Experience the thrills and spills of being a top winter Olympic hopeful in immersive 360 VR as they prepare for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games: http://bit.do/TGEN



