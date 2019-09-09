Economic Update: Homelessness in the U.S.

Published on Sep 9, 2019

[S9 E34] Homelessness in the U.S.



**We make it a point to provide the show free of ads. Please consider supporting our work. Become an EU patron on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/economicupdate



THIS WEEK'S TOPICS (w/timestamps):

00:42 - Updates on politicians' "blame game" of scapegoating to avoid blaming capitalism

03:08 - middle class squeezed by prices

07:23 - limits of workers on corporate boards of directors

10:52 - and lessons from a courageous Puerto Rican people.

14:28 - announcements;

15:11 - SPECIAL GUEST: Prof. Wolff interviews Rob Robinson, activist and global advocate for the homeless on the issues of homelessness in the U.S.

___________________________________________________________________

Follow us ONLINE:

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/economicupdate

Websites: http://www.democracyatwork.info/econo... http://www.rdwolff.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/EconomicUpdate http://www.facebook.com/RichardDWolff http://www.facebook.com/DemocracyatWrk

Twitter: http://twitter.com/profwolff http://twitter.com/democracyatwrk

Instagram: http://instagram.com/democracyatwrk

Subscribe to our podcast: http://economicupdate.libsyn.com

Shop our Store: http://bit.ly/2JkxIfy

________________________________________________________________

Prof. Wolff's latest book "Understanding Marxism"

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/democra...



Want to help us translate and transcribe our videos?

Learn about joining our translation team: http://bit.ly/2J2uIHH

Jump right in: http://bit.ly/2J3bEZR

________________________________________________________________



Rob Robinson was a cofounder and member of the Leadership Committee of the Take Back the Land Movement and is currently a staff volunteer at the National Economic and Social Rights Initiative (NESRI). After losing his job in 2001, he spent two years homeless on the streets of Miami and ten months in a New York City shelter. He eventually overcame homelessness and has been in the housing movement based in New York City since 2007. In the fall of 2009, Rob was chosen to be the New York City chairperson for the first ever; official mission to the US; of a UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Adequate Housing. He was a member of an advance team coordinated by the US Human Rights Network in early 2010; traveling to Geneva Switzerland several times to prepare for the United States initial appearance in the Universal Periodic Review. Rob has worked with homeless populations in Budapest Hungary and Berlin Germany and is connected with housing and land movements in South Africa and Brazil. He works with the European Squatters Collective, International Alliance of Inhabitants (IAI); Landless People’s Movement (MST) and the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB), the Platform of People Affected by Mortgages in Spain (PAH) and is the coordinator of the USA Canada Alliance of Inhabitants sister organization to IAI.