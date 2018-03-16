Saving Dogs to Help Keep Families Together | NBC Left Field

For many Americans, pets are family. But what happens when they can’t afford to take care of them? In Springfield, Massachusetts, where some of the state’s lowest-income families live, one nonprofit strives to keep dogs and their owners together, against all odds.
See more about Kane's Krusade here: http://www.kaneskrusade.org/
SUBSCRIBE: http://nbcnews.to/2rAQzwx
FOLLOW NBC LEFT FIELD:
Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/2rACLSM
Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsQwp
Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsWUN
CALL THE FIELD PHONE: ☎️ (315) LF-FIELD
VISIT OUR SITE: http://nbcleftfield.com
Host
Sutton Raphael
Video journalist
Sky Dylan-Robbins
Animation
Zachary Gibson
__
ABOUT NBC LEFT FIELD:
NBC Left Field is a new internationally-minded video troupe that makes short, creative documentaries and features specially designed for social media and set-top boxes. Our small team of cinematographers, journalists, animators and social media gurus aims to unearth stories and breathe creative life into current headlines. While pushing boundaries at home and abroad, NBC Left Field will also be serving as an experimental hub for NBC News style, treatment and audience engagement.