#TagNBCLF S1 • E2

Saving Dogs to Help Keep Families Together | NBC Left Field

NBC Left Field
38K
75,135 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 16, 2018

For many Americans, pets are family. But what happens when they can’t afford to take care of them? In Springfield, Massachusetts, where some of the state’s lowest-income families live, one nonprofit strives to keep dogs and their owners together, against all odds.

See more about Kane's Krusade here: http://www.kaneskrusade.org/

SUBSCRIBE: http://nbcnews.to/2rAQzwx

FOLLOW NBC LEFT FIELD:
Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/2rACLSM
Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsQwp
Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsWUN

CALL THE FIELD PHONE: ☎️ (315) LF-FIELD

VISIT OUR SITE: http://nbcleftfield.com

Host
Sutton Raphael

Video journalist
Sky Dylan-Robbins

Animation
Zachary Gibson

__

ABOUT NBC LEFT FIELD:

NBC Left Field is a new internationally-minded video troupe that makes short, creative documentaries and features specially designed for social media and set-top boxes. Our small team of cinematographers, journalists, animators and social media gurus aims to unearth stories and breathe creative life into current headlines. While pushing boundaries at home and abroad, NBC Left Field will also be serving as an experimental hub for NBC News style, treatment and audience engagement.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to