Saving Dogs to Help Keep Families Together | NBC Left Field

Published on Mar 16, 2018

For many Americans, pets are family. But what happens when they can’t afford to take care of them? In Springfield, Massachusetts, where some of the state’s lowest-income families live, one nonprofit strives to keep dogs and their owners together, against all odds.



See more about Kane's Krusade here: http://www.kaneskrusade.org/



