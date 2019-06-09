Syrian women prove capable in challenging electricity work during war

Published on Jun 9, 2019

Women in Syria found themselves in unusual positions in order to rebuild their home country In Homs province, women started to wear helmets and fix damaged electricity lines despite the challenges they face. Nairuz Youssef, an electrical engineer, makes routine checks on generators and power transformers for 4 years. Mais Saloum, another electricity worker, said she had never thought of doing the job commonly confined to men only Her husband, though reluctant to accept her new job at first, now is very supportive. Aside from social bias, women in electricity industry also face fear of heights and lack of strength. However, Syrian women are more determined to make their own contribution to rebuilding a better Syria.