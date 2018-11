Published on Nov 29, 2018

The USA met Serbia at a Group A pool stage Basketball battle at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016. It was a rematch of the FIBA World Championship final 2014, which was won 129-92 by team USA. Nine of the twelve Serbian players remembered that final very well, as they showed up in Rio as well.



