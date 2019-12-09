#MusicMonday

Jason Brown's Riverdance Short Program at Sochi 2014 | Music Monday

Olympic
3.98M
480 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 9, 2019

This week on Music Monday we feature the Short Program to Bill Whelan's "Reel Around The Sun" by Jason Brown from the USA at the Olympic Games 2014 in Sochi!

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to