Published on Aug 1, 2018

Lee- Hyoung-Wook is a 16-years-old Speed Skater. The young Korean trains with the best, including Olympic Champion Choi Minjung, to reach his dream and win an Olympic Gold Medal. Find out more about the young talent, who says that he never gets nervous during a race-



