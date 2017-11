Published on Nov 25, 2017

M.A.Di.®, M.A.DI. Home

M.A.Di. is an unfoldable modular living unit. Using an unfolding technique, this construction system allows to realize earthquake-resistant buildings for residential, leisure and hospitality. M.A.DI. can be also used to set-up of temporary villages for sports, fairs and first aid facilities in case of natural disasters.