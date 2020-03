Published on Mar 5, 2020

#cameronboyce #runt #runtmovie



It's been around eight months since Cameron Boyce tragically passed away, and now fans are getting a new look at his award winning final performance and movie, Runt. Cameron Boyce filmed the movie Runt alongside fellow actress Nicole Elizabeth Berger.The movie centers around the story of a teenage boy Cal, who is portrayed by Cameron, and he’s attempting to change after a "troubling incident."



