Did Ariana Grande Get Cast In 'Hercules' Live-Action Remake?

Published on May 7, 2020

After news spread that Disney’s Hercules would soon be getting the live-action treatment, fans have been petitioning for Ariana Grande to star as Herc’s damsel in distress love interest, Megara, so could we actually be seeing Ari on the big screen soon?

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad with Clevver News, and for the role of Meg, we’ll need some talented acting skills, impressive vocals, OH, and one long, thick ponytail… sound like anyone we know?


