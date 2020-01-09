Published on Jan 9, 2020

Taiwan 2020 Fan Meet-up Announcement

Sunday, January 12, 6:00–7:00pm

Tò-uat Culture Bookstore

No. 3-1, Zhenjiang Street, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City

台北市中正區鎮江街 3-1 號

http://touat.com.tw



Note: We will film parts of this event and put a short video of it on our YouTube channel



