Taiwan 2020 Fan Meet-up Announcement

Published on Jan 9, 2020

Taiwan 2020 Fan Meet-up Announcement
Sunday, January 12, 6:00–7:00pm
Tò-uat Culture Bookstore
No. 3-1, Zhenjiang Street, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City
台北市中正區鎮江街 3-1 號
http://touat.com.tw

Note: We will film parts of this event and put a short video of it on our YouTube channel

