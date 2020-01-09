Taiwan 2020 Fan Meet-up Announcement

Loading...
Taiwan 2020 Fan Meet-up AnnouncementSunday, January 12, 6:00–7:00pmTò-uat Culture BookstoreNo. 3-1, Zhenjiang Street, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City台北市中正區鎮江街 3-1 號http://touat.com.twNote: We will film parts of this event and put a short video of it on our YouTube channel______________________________Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensoredFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensoredInstagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensoredor check out the China Unscripted Podcast!https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted______________________________© All Rights Reserved.
