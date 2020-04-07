Basic Moves to up your Wrestling Game ft. Adeline Gray | Olympians' Tips

Published on Apr 7, 2020

This time, Five-time world champion and 2016 Olympian Adeline Gray shows you three basic takedowns every wrestler should know: The Single Leg Takedown, the Double Leg Takedown, and the Front Headlock. It's best to know more than just one of these Takedowns to be able to adjust to the different body types your opponents might have. Keep practicing them over and over until they become second nature - Enjoy watching!



Learn how to improve your game from the best athletes in the world with Olympians' Tips: http://bit.do/HowToENG









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com