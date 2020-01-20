Ariana Grande, Rihanna & More Celebs Taking Political Stands!

Published on Jan 20, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



2020 is a presidential election year, which means everyone from your parents to your favorite celebrities is on edge. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s political activism, we are rounding up celebrities who are trying to make the US and the world a better place!



What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here and sometimes the worlds of entertainment and politics mix. It can be messy, and people all have their different opinions, but at the end of the day, celebrities are people too, and they have as much of a right to voice their opinions as the next person.



And today I’m going to tell you about some of our favorite celebrities who have taken a stand politically for a cause they believe in.



Stars like Ariana Grande have urged their followers to register to vote since early last year. She started a campaign “Thank U, Next Gen” that encourages young voters to sign up to vote and get informed about the important decisions that they’ll have to make this year.



She shared an instagram photo last march urging people to sign up to vote and stay informed.



She said “so excited to partner with headcount.org to bring voter registration & participation to all of the US stops on the sweetener tour. visit the headcount booth at the show to use your voice and get your ‘thank u, next gen’ sticker’



People walked around with ipads at all of her shows in the United States, giving her fans the ability to register quickly and painlessly while they waited for Ariana to hop on stage and do her thing.



Visuals that appeared before her performance at the Sweetener tour also urged young people to register to vote. Ariana has already unofficially endorsed democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, who is one of the frontrunners in the democratic primary, as well as Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.



In a post on Twitter, Ariana said “MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! headcountorg

and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise.”



Another project Ariana was involved in last year, along with dozens of other celebs, was the song and music video for “Earth” by Lil Dicky.



Lil Dicky put together this extravagant music video that portrayed all of our favorite celebrities as different animals and species on planet earth.



The message was that we all need to work together to preserve our environment and work to end global warming.



Besides Ari, the music video also featured big names like Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Halsey, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Hailee Steinfeld, Sia, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, The Backstreet Boys AND FATHER NATURE HIMSELF, Leonardo DiCaprio….



All of them joined efforts to try to express just how important planet conservation is.



Lil Dicky went on The Ellen Show to describe the deeper meaning of his song.



He said “we have 12 years to change the way we do so many things on earth, or the damage is irreversible. And within our lifetime, well within our lifetime, crazy things are gonna happen. Floods, food shortages, bad air, millions of people relocated… It’s like… very soon.”



All of the proceeds that Lil Dicky made on the song went straight to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which helps to protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction.

That foundation just recently donated 3 million dollars to the wildfire relief efforts in Australia.



Fires are still burning across the entire continent of Australia, and firefighters are putting their best efforts into stopping them.



So while people are donating money to Australia for relief efforts, Rihanna refused to receive money from the NFL - the national football league - for another super important cause.



In October of 2019, Rihanna confirmed the rumor that she turned down an offer to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.



She was asked if she had truly turned it down in solidarity of Colin Kaepernick, a former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.



In 2016, Colin began to kneel for the pre-game national anthem in protest for the racial injustice in the United States, namely the prejudice that many police officers have against African Americans.



Who are some of your favorite celebs who have spoken out against injustices in the world? Whether they are racial, environmental, man-made, or natural? Let me know in the comments below what you think.



And then click that subscribe button if you haven’t already. We’ve got a whole lot more coming to you very soon! I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll catch you later!



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad