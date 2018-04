EXCLUSIVE: How the Korsun Massacre sparked Crimea's breakaway from Ukraine

Published on Sep 12, 2016

How Crimeans returning from Maidan in Kiev tasted the rage of the Right sector ‘Maidan orcs’

Crimea - Way Home. Rage of the Maidan Orcs. Reconstruction documentary, with eye witness testimony , of the attack by Nazi Right Sector thugs on the anti-maidan bus convoy returning home to Crimea on 20th February 2014. Sickening

Keep us alive: http://russia-insider.com/support

Visit us! http://russia-insider.com/en

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RussiaInside...

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RussiaInsider