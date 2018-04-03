Abby Martin Exposes Israel

Facts Violate Community Guidelines
Published on Apr 3, 2018

on The Joe Rogan Experience
My concerns about Israel shouldn't be construed as treating Jews there or elsewhere like a monolith. For example I don't think the dear Jewish friends in my own life belong to any diabolical international movements--* Laughter *. My concern's with any supremacists, Jew or Gentile, who think they're better than others based off their random births into a race, religion, ethnicity, or nation; who care more about money and power than about treating all human beings divinely.

Intelligent, polite, non-ALLCAPS comments are welcome on this thread. I'm not interested in hearing neo Nazi "It's all Jews!" idiocy, or in hearing groundless "That's anti Semitic!" Zionist whining. I don't want you name-calling like I just did either! : )

