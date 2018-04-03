Abby Martin Exposes Israel

Published on Apr 3, 2018

Published under Fair Use



on The Joe Rogan Experience

[clip from Non Mirage Truth Vision]



Bit Chute: Israel Is The Enemy



Daily Motion: Israel Is The Enemy



Vimeo: [You betcha!] :D









My concerns about Israel shouldn't be construed as treating Jews there or elsewhere like a monolith. For example I don't think the dear Jewish friends in my own life belong to any diabolical international movements--* Laughter *. My concern's with any supremacists, Jew or Gentile, who think they're better than others based off their random births into a race, religion, ethnicity, or nation; who care more about money and power than about treating all human beings divinely.



Intelligent, polite, non-ALLCAPS comments are welcome on this thread. I'm not interested in hearing neo Nazi "It's all Jews!" idiocy, or in hearing groundless "That's anti Semitic!" Zionist whining. I don't want you name-calling like I just did either! : )