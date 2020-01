Published on Nov 29, 2018

Hello everyone, in this video I will show a good recipe for the salad "Mimosa", only a dietary option, perfect for lunch, as well as for a festive New Year's table, and yes, if desired, you can pickle onions) Bon appetit)

Ingredients:

1port

Tuna in own juice-20g

Boiled chicken eggs-3 pieces

Light cheese-40g

Boiled carrots-1 piece

Onion-1 / 2pieces

Soy sauce - 2 tablespoons

Classic natural yoghurt-4 tablespoons

Greens to taste