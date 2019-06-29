Egyptian 4,000-year-old pyramid opened to visitors

Published on Jun 29, 2019

Egypt opened on Friday the pyramid of Senusret II to visitors for the first time. Located 100 km southwest of Cairo, the royal cemetery dates back to 1878 BC.

106m in length and 48m in height, the pyramid was built from mud brick and its core consists of stone walls.

There are 2 chambers and a sarcophagus inside the pyramid, but the king's mummy was lost.

The pyramid was discovered in 1889, and its restoration work started in 2018, including removal of debris, installation of stairs and lighting system.