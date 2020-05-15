Is China our ENEMY?

Published on May 15, 2020

It’s strange that I’ve never actually pondered this question…

After spending most of my adult life in Mainland China, marrying a Chinese doctor and now having a half Chinese daughter I finally find myself facing this very real and scary question, is the country I dedicated so much of my life to, explored so fully, intimately learned the language and culture of… Is this country and more specifically the government of the country my enemy?



Thumbnail by: @badiucuo (instagram)



