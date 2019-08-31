Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Hong Kong rioter captured bearing suspected rifle
New China TV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from New China TV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
474K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
119 views
10
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
11
2
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
3
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 31, 2019
Hong Kong rioter captured bearing suspected rifle
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Hong Kong protests push into 13th week of unrest | LIVE
Global News
2,551 watching
Live now
Donsplaining | The Daily Show
- Duration: 21:13.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
3,147,268 views
21:13
Secret U.S. Airbase in Greenland
- Duration: 23:22.
DOCUMENTARY TUBE
563,565 views
23:22
10 Most DEADLY Submarines In The World
- Duration: 11:50.
Interesting Facts
103,446 views
New
11:50
Madness on High Seas: Exploring the South China Sea (2014) | Foreign Correspondent
- Duration: 27:42.
ABC News In-depth
140,424 views
27:42
Why Japan Arrests Foreigners
- Duration: 14:24.
Paolo fromTOKYO
1,150,054 views
14:24
The End of China Inc? | 101 East
- Duration: 25:21.
Al Jazeera English
1,392,780 views
25:21
You Won’t Believe What’s Buried Under the Sahara…Hidden Lost Ancient Civilizations
- Duration: 22:29.
Bright Insight
992,109 views
New
22:29
China's oil city Daqing turns green
- Duration: 5:26.
New China TV
2,480 views
New
5:26
China Is Not As Powerful As You Think
- Duration: 8:03.
China Uncensored
537,779 views
8:03
LIVE: protesters hold rally in Hong Kong despite ban
Ruptly
1,580 watching
Live now
These Will Be the Most Powerful Militaries In 2020
- Duration: 14:54.
The Infographics Show
775,382 views
New
14:54
Population of One: Living Alone in an Abandoned Ghost Town
- Duration: 9:54.
VICE
571,796 views
9:54
China's FAST telescope identifies 93 pulsars
- Duration: 1:34.
New China TV
1,477 views
New
1:34
Jack Ma, Elon Musk debate on artificial intelligence
- Duration: 3:22.
New China TV
3,312 views
New
3:22
Can Taiwan Resist China's Power and Influence? | Foreign Correspondent
- Duration: 30:50.
ABC News In-depth
264,127 views
30:50
Al Jazeera English | Live
Al Jazeera English
2,679 watching
Live now
The Secret Base Greenland Base of Project Iceworm
- Duration: 27:36.
DOCUMENTARY TUBE
734,651 views
27:36
Taxi smashed, traumatized, HK driver tells experience of violence
- Duration: 1:35.
New China TV
1,607 views
New
1:35
When smart cars meet intelligent roads: How 5G tech changes travel
- Duration: 25:42.
New China TV
1,445 views
New
25:42
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...