Wang Hao vs. Ma Lin - Table Tennis Condensed Gold Medal Match - Beijing 2008 | Throwback Thursday

Premiered Feb 7, 2019

This was a historic moment for the Olympic Games! Relive all the excitement from the Beijing 2008 Table Tennis Gold Medal match. China has a long tradition of Table Tennis excellence, and this match-up showcased two of the best Chinese players, Wang Hao and Ma Lin.

