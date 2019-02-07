Wang Hao vs. Ma Lin - Table Tennis Condensed Gold Medal Match - Beijing 2008 | Throwback Thursday

Premiered Feb 7, 2019

This was a historic moment for the Olympic Games! Relive all the excitement from the Beijing 2008 Table Tennis Gold Medal match. China has a long tradition of Table Tennis excellence, and this match-up showcased two of the best Chinese players, Wang Hao and Ma Lin.



What is your favorite Olympic Moment? Let us know in the comments and maybe it will be next week's Throwback Thursday!



