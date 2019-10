Published on Oct 29, 2019

Ibrahim Said scored the first hat-trick of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019™ to power Nigeria past Ecuador 3-2 on Tuesday night at the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania. The Golden Eaglets mounted a comeback for a second straight match and with six points, now progress to the knock-out phase.



