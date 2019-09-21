Trump Administration Defends Chinese Muslims?

Published on Sep 21, 2019

A Navy SEAL warns China's military may surpass the US. The Trump Administration plans to defend China's Uighur Muslims at the United Nations. A State Department official says Baidu, Alibaba, Huawei, ZTE, and Tencent and other Chinese tech giants are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. A Chinese couple has been accused of stealing trade secrets from a US Children’s Hospital. And Taiwan loses the Solomon Islands as an ally. That and more on this week's China news headlines!

