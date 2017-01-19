Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is not available.
Sorry about that.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
MOTOR: Presentación Oficial del Equipo Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 2017
Movistar España
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Statistics
Add translations
241 views
4
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
5
2
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
3
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 19, 2017
Category
Autos & Vehicles
License
Standard YouTube License
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
2017 Ducati GP17 Team MotoGP launch photos
- Duration: 2:45.
MotorcyclesDreams
1,637 views
New
2:45
Valentino Rossi y Maverick Viñales en la presentación de Movistar Yamaha GP
- Duration: 4:37.
Europa Press
206 views
New
4:37
MotoGP 2017 Drivers and Teams Lineup
- Duration: 4:28.
Vinnie Rafferty
48,675 views
4:28
Yamaha Weltpremiere 2017 mit Valentino Rossi | R6, WR450F, T7 Concept, XSR 900 Abarth, T-Max
- Duration: 3:55.
1000PS - die starke Motorradseite im Internet
154,826 views
3:55
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 2017 Official Launching Rossi Vinales
- Duration: 1:08.
VR 46M1
10,839 views
New
1:08
Presentación Movistar Yamaha 2017 | MotoGP 2017 Noticias #3
- Duration: 4:43.
pepolol 90
1,111 views
New
4:43
CRAZY MARQUEZ WINTER HOLIDAYS 2017 - Motogp 2017 Honda Repsol
- Duration: 0:36.
DLVIDEO
37,872 views
New
0:36
Lorenzo Bike Very Extraordinary For MotoGP 2017!
- Duration: 3:01.
MOTO HOTSPOT
20,575 views
3:01
Honda - CBR1000RR Fireblade & MotoGP RC213V Repsol - Auto Expo 2016
- Duration: 5:03.
Massive-G
15,463 views
5:03
Imagenes que predecian atentado a las torres gemelas
- Duration: 1:53.
Lo Que El Mundo Oculta
525,685 views
1:53
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP arranca la temporada con la presentación del nuevo equipo
- Duration: 0:55.
Telefónica S.A.
32 views
New
0:55
MOTOS DUCATI - OFICIAL 2017
- Duration: 1:16.
VELOCIDADE TV
11,219 views
1:16
Motos Garage Tv: Presentación Yamaha R3
- Duration: 7:24.
Motosx1000
131,441 views
7:24
2016 nueva / new #Honda #CB190R (#Argentina) promo video
- Duration: 0:36.
MotorcyclesDreams
5,868 views
0:36
Presentacion Team Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 2017 | Viñales Rossi
- Duration: 4:39.
RiderGamer YT
216 views
New
4:39
MotoGP™17 - Jorge Lorenzo & Casey Stoner Ducati Test 2017 Championship
- Duration: 1:02.
Bonnie Class Entertainment
19,655 views
1:02
Presentazione Ducati Team MotoGP 2016
- Duration: 43:07.
Ducati
19,693 views
43:07
Presentación del equipo Yamaha de MotoGP
- Duration: 1:11.
Revista CORSA
963 views
1:11
Presentación del equipo Honda Racing 2015
- Duration: 9:12.
TODOMOTORPERU
567 views
9:12
Presentación del nuevo miembro del Equipo Honda HRC, Ken Roczen para el 2017
- Duration: 2:30.
Motosmas
463 views
2:30
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...